Fujifilm's S1000fd and S8100fd Ultra-Zoom Pro-sumer Cameras Have 12x and 18x Zoom

These two high-end consumer cameras from Fujifilm both have fairly high zooms (12x on the S100fd and 18x on the S8100fd), but they've got a few other interesting functions as well.

The S1000fd succeeds the Fuji S700 by having 10-megapixels, that 12x zoom, facial detection, automatic red-eye removal, panorama shooting mode, a 2.7-inch LCD, max 1600 ISO (or 3200 ISO at a decreased 3-megapixel resolution), picture stabilization, manual mode, 30fps VGA movies, high speed shooting (7.5fps at 2-megapixels for 15 shots, 3.3fps at 5-megapixels for 6 shots, 1.4fps at 10-megapixels for 3 shots) and an xD/SD/SD-HD slot. This will retail in April for $249.

The S8100fd, on the other hand, is also 10-megapixels but has an 18x wide angle zoom and 6400ISO (at 5-megapixels), which follows up the S8000fd's 18x zoom without wide angle. This, like the S1000fd, has face detection, but also has i-Flash (intelligent flash), manual mode, macro shooting at up to 1cm, dual-shot mode, 30fps VGA movies, 2.5-inch LCD, and xD/SD/SD-HC card compatibility. This will be available in March for US$399.