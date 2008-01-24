Fujifilm's New FinePix J10, J50 are Wallet Friendly

Fujifilm is releasing the FinePix J10 and J50 for budget conscious consumers this March for US$149.95 and US$179.95, respectively.

•The J10 features include: 8.2-megapixels, a 2.5-inch LCD, and a 3x optical zoom lens

•The J50 features include: 8.2-megapixels, a high resolution 2.7-inch, 230K pixel LCD, and a 5x optical zoom lens.

FUJIFILM DEBUTS NEW J-SERIES DIGITAL CAMERA LINE AT PMA 2008

New FinePix J10 and J50 Combine Style and Compact Form Factor

With Powerful Feature Sets Priced Under $200

Valhalla, NY, January 24, 2008 - FUJIFILM U.S.A., Inc. today announced the debut of a brand new J-Series of digital cameras with the FinePix J10 and J50. Designed for consumers seeking an affordable digital camera that doesn't compromise on features, the FinePix J10 and J50 provide a powerful, easy to use models that fit into a pocket or handbag for instant accessibility.

Housed in a compact chassis just 19mm thick, the FinePix J10 incorporates an 8.2-MegaPixel CCD sensor, a 2.5" LCD and a 3x Fujinon optical zoom lens that captures large groups or distant subjects with ease thanks to a 38mm-113mm equivalent. The FinePix J50 takes things one step further with an 8.2-MegaPixel CCD sensor, a high resolution 2.7", 230K pixel LCD and a Fujinon 5x optical zoom that provides a 37mm-185mm equivalent - this time housed in a chassis only 23mm thick.

The FinePix J10 is available in either Matte Black and Brushed Silver; the FinePix J50 is available in Brushed Silver. Both models use Fujifilm's Picture Stabilization Technology to reduce blurry images that can be caused by camera shake or subject movement especially in low light settings. Automatically choosing the correct light sensitivity and best-matching shutter speed, the FinePix J10 and J50 help to freeze the action and produce the highest-quality digital pictures without the blur and noise often associated with low-light photographs.

"We wanted to provide consumers with an affordable, easy to use digital camera that still offered a competitive feature set," said David Troy, senior product manager, Consumer Digital Cameras, Electronic Imaging Division, FUJIFILM U.S.A., Inc. "The new J-Series combines these advantages in a highly portable form factor making it easier than ever to ensure that you never miss a shot."

Fujifilm's new J-series models also offer the following attractive features:

Scene modes: Pre-programmed scene modes provides top-quality photos in a wide-range of shooting conditions. Both models have 15 scene modes.

Movie Mode: J10 captures VGA and QVGA quality movie clips and J50 captures QVGA quality, both at 30 frames per second with sound. Great for when you don't have your video camera on hand.

xD / SD / SD-HC Compatible slot: The FinePix J10 and J50 feature an "xD/SD Compatible slot" which accepts not only Fujifilm's traditional xD-Picture Cards but also Secure Digital (SD) and SD-High Capacity/SD-HC cards too.

Battery Life: Long-life rechargeable Li-ion battery for extended shot life.

The FinePix J10 and FinePix J50 will debut in March 2008 with retail prices of US$149.95 and US$179.95, respectively.