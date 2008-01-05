Fujifilm FinePix Z100fd, So Thin It's Anorexic

Fujifilm has slimmed down its FinePix camera even more—now it's just 19.8 mm thick—but the redesigned FinePix Z100fd still manages to cram 8 megapixels of imaging goodness into its slim form factor. It's available in four colour combinations, and even has a few smart features such as face detection technology that can identify 10 faces in the frame, sensibly focusing so all might be as sharp as possible. Looks like a lot of camera for $US249.95, available this month. [FujiFilm Press Release]