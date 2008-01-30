FriendsWithYou Mimobots Add Diabetes-Inducing Cuteness to Data

Apparently designed for tree-hugging hippies, Castro residents and ex-Hello Kitty addicts, the latest Mimobots are the same-old USB memory sticks dressed in new plastics. And yes, like the previous generations, these FriendsWithYou models are equally as cute, sugar-level-boostery and almost-irresistible. Almost. I personally like Super Malfi, the flower-power smallpox one.
