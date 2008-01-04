Designed for those annoying bastards who always say "I want a phone that just calls," the Freedom Phone does indeed bring freedom—freedom for the rest of us who are tired of you saying that every time you see a phone with fancy features. It's a pay-as-you-go phone that you buy with minutes already on board. The front only houses a dialpad and volume controls, and the back holds information such as the phone's number and other necessary information. Would we buy one of these if we were travelling in another country? Only if our phones didn't work there. [Yanko Design]
Freedom Phone Looks Simple, Small, Elegant
