This new device from Brando claims to have the ability to unlock your iPhone on the SIM level by attaching to the card. It will work with any firmware, but keep in mind that activation is required. So, v1.1.2 is a go, but not v1.1.3 (just yet). Plus, it is a good deal at only US$30. Additional pic after the break.

