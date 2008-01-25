Flying Stick Camera: Rub It Between Your Palms

Photographers interested in taking endless shots of themselves with their arms outstretched will surely love this flying stick camera concept from designer Tsunho Wang. Just "rub the stick" between your palms and use the built up energy to send the camera whizzing into the air. Once airborne, the camera will automatically take a series of photographs at set intervals. No specs were mentioned regarding the stick cam, but seeing as how it is a concept that won't see the light of day, it probably doesn't matter all that much. [Yanko Design]