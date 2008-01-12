How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Flashlight DVR Perfect for Spies, Perverts

flashlight_dvr.jpgThe new Flashlight DVR Compact Digital Video Recorder from Swann is not the first time we have come across a flashlight with a built-in DVR, but it is certainly the most technologically advanced version to date. The device features a camcorder, still camera, built-in mic, high strength alloy case, and night vision technology.

It is also capable of in MPEG4 at 640x480, and it will give you about 8 hours of QVGA recording on a 1GB SD card (4GB max). If that wasn't enough there is even a panic siren that will alert others that you are in trouble. All of this can be yours for only $US399, which is a bit pricey unless you are part of a trained security team, or a really dedicated pervert. [Product Page via Bachelor Guy via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles