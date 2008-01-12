Flashlight DVR Perfect for Spies, Perverts

The new Flashlight DVR Compact Digital Video Recorder from Swann is not the first time we have come across a flashlight with a built-in DVR, but it is certainly the most technologically advanced version to date. The device features a camcorder, still camera, built-in mic, high strength alloy case, and night vision technology.

It is also capable of in MPEG4 at 640x480, and it will give you about 8 hours of QVGA recording on a 1GB SD card (4GB max). If that wasn't enough there is even a panic siren that will alert others that you are in trouble. All of this can be yours for only $US399, which is a bit pricey unless you are part of a trained security team, or a really dedicated pervert. [Product Page via Bachelor Guy via DVICE]