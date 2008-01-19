Fish Bridge Connects Two Aquariums; if Only Fish Were Smart Enough to Use it

This sweet fish-tank setup features a gigantic water bridge that connects two tanks, allowing the fishy inhabitants to travel between the two habitats at their leisure. It was housed in the former Evanston, IL, coffee shop the Liquid Potion Lounge, and it was amazing. Sure, it's highly unlikely that the fish even realised that the bridge actually connected two things, but fish tanks don't exist for fishes' amusment: they exist for ours. And this one fits that bill just fine.

