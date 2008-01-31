How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

First Canon EOS Digital Rebel XSi Hands On: Your XTi Is Now Junk

xsihands1.jpgUnlike Nikon's D40x update, the D60, I'm pretty sure the Canon guy would've noticed if I swapped out my XTi (AU: That's a 400D) with the XSi (AU: 450D) Indiana Jones style, and not just because it's tied to the table (I really wanted to). It feels more solid, both in the material (not as toy-like) and in the grip, which now uses the same kind of rubber roughage as the 40D to feel more manly.

Digital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450DDigital Rebel XSi 450D

Its interface is sexier, with subtle shading and colour options, which look even better thanks to the great LCD screen (a necessity with live view, which well, worked). Shooting produced a more satisfying click than than the XTi as well and the autofocus was definitely snappy. We obviously couldn't subject it to lotsa photo tests right here, but if the specs and our bit of time add up correctly, this is the new entry-level DSLR king. [Giz @ PMA]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles