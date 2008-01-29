Fire-Starting Flashlight Will Illuminate, Torch Everything in Your Path

Flashlights are generally there to help you out in a time of need, such as when your power goes out and you need to fumble around in the dark. A flashlight that lights stuff on fire because it's so powerful might be neat for goofing around with your pyro friends, but something tells me that if you accidentally burned your house down trying to find candles you'd be pretty pissed about buying such a ludicrous item. Luckily, at US$300 it's way too expensive to be a good substitute for matches, so your house is probably safe for now. Hit the jump for a video of the firey flashlight in action.



Suffice it to say, don't shine this in your eyes or you'll become blinder than Ray Charles in a closet. [Product Page via I4U]