Remember the F-Cup Breast-Enhancing cookies and tea we found a while back? Well, the company that makes them keeps on bringing the incredible innovations, this time with "F-Cup Pudding." Yes, it's pudding that promises to add a bit more jello jiggle to your boobs . It tastes like Mango, for what it's worth. Click the picture for a bigger version. [Trends in Japan]
F-Cup Breast-Enlarging Pudding is Cheaper, Less Effective Than Surgery
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.