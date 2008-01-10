Father of Plasma Saves Middle Earth, Predicts Plasma-Screen Laptops

We bumped into Larry Weber, the shaggy professor mainly responsible for the invention of the plasma TV in the 1960s. He's got a lot to say about his latest project, mostly too technical for our hurting little brains. Here's the skinny: He wants to improve notoriously inefficient plasma energy use to a point that it drains a battery less than the LED light source in an LCD does. Pair that with super-thin plasma technology, and voila—plasma-screen MacBook Pro anyone? We were just kidding about that whole "saving Middle Earth" business...or were we? [Larry Weber's Society for Information Display]