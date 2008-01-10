Father of Plasma Saves Middle Earth, Predicts Plasma-Screen Laptops

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Larry_Weber_Father_of_Plasma.jpgWe bumped into Larry Weber, the shaggy professor mainly responsible for the invention of the plasma TV in the 1960s. He's got a lot to say about his latest project, mostly too technical for our hurting little brains. Here's the skinny: He wants to improve notoriously inefficient plasma energy use to a point that it drains a battery less than the LED light source in an LCD does. Pair that with super-thin plasma technology, and voila—plasma-screen MacBook Pro anyone? We were just kidding about that whole "saving Middle Earth" business...or were we? [Larry Weber's Society for Information Display]

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

