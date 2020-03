How do we liveblog Macworld and CES for days on end without having to stop to plug in our gear? By carrying around a sack of Fastmac's TruePower extended laptop batteries. Thanks to these shiny little juice packs, we were able to take our MacBooks and MacBook Pros out into the field—even with the power-sucking EV-DO mobile internet connections—and set a record speed for coverage. If the MacBook Air supported user-swappable batteries, we're sure FastMac would have a set for them too. [FastMac]