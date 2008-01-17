Fastest Ever Macworld Keynote Liveblog Thanks

It happened again: According to not a few people, we had the fastest and most reliable liveblog around. From what I was told, we had roughly 5 minute lead on our closest competitors on images with publish times at about 10 seconds from snap, and for text, we were neck and neck with the always fast Macrumors. And we never went down. Thanks to the tech teams at Gawker and Wordpress, the flying fingers of Giz's editorial staff, and of course, all you readers who stayed fixated on the Jobsnote via the Giz.