Just in time for the NFL playoffs is Fan Light, a wrist-worn LED blinker that alternates between your teams two fave colours when you shake your arm, notifying the opposing team's fans that you're far geekier than they'll ever be. Of course, Fan Light maker FoxFury would like to see a whole stadium full of these babies blinking at full tilt, but they're going to have to price them first, and show us where to get one (watch for an update as soon as the company responds to our inquiry). For us, the only colors we're going to be needing are green and gold. Playoff trash talk will now ensue in the comments. [FoxFury]
Fan Light Uses LEDs to Intimidate Opposing Weasel Fans
