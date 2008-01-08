Face-On With FLIR's Night Vision Camera For Cars

You already saw FLIR's PathfindIR's night vision video, showing off what it looks like in use driving down a dark street. Now we've got a face-on of what it's going to look like when you run a over paparazzi that looks eerily like Jason Chen (Benny's the bowl-cut in the foreground). You can still make out the features of whatever you hit—it's not just a white blob—so you know whether to stop and help or pull a hit and run. (Just kidding. We'd never stop and help.)