Eyes-on With Lumus Minority Report Projection Glasses

The Pitch: Glasses that project a transparent virtual interface directly into your eyes, essentially bringing to life all heads-up user interface designs from every Sci-Fi show ever.
The Catch: It's not a real product yet (just a reference design), and it needs some kind of other gadget (phone, PDA, computer) to plug into to drive the display. Cool, but too far in the future. [Thanks to Sarah Meyers]
The Pitch: Glasses that project a transparent virtual interface directly into your eyes, essentially bringing to life all heads-up user interface designs from every Sci-Fi show ever.