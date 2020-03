If you want to get a nice close-up view of bugs, the innards of gadgets or boogers, this EyeClops Portable Microscope could do the trick for you. Rather than forcing you to stick your eye up to an eyepiece, it's got an LCD screen on board. It also comes with a thumb drive for storing your most exciting shots and then transferring to your computer for later viewing. It's completely exciting, and you can get one yourself when it comes out this spring for $80. [DVICE via SlashGear]