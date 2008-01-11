Extreme Tank Wheelchair Gets Upgraded: Rascal Owners...Be Very Afraid

The second generation of the Tank Chair is even bigger and badder than the original, with a 24v, 2hp, 127rpm variable speed motor powered by four Optima Deep Cycle batteries. It also has a 22:1 gear ratio and it can handle a 10% incline with no problems.

The upgrade even includes a full-sized and generously cushioned chair for optimum comfort on those bumpy off road excursions or for those times when you are forced to mow down some dude on a Rascal monster truck style. Pricing and release date information have not been made available. [Tank Chair via RegHardware via Crave]