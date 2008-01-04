Exploding Nano-Wires Create Maybe the Coolest Picture We've Ever Seen

Our newest family member, the slick sci-fi culture blog io9, has been around for about a day now and is already pumping out the hits. Just take a look at this photo of exploding nano-wires they posted. Yes, those are the tiniest explosions you've ever seen. Taken with an electron scanning micrograph by Fanny Beron from the École Polytechnique de Montréal, it just (understandably) won first prize in the "Science as Art" competition. It's simultaneously beautiful and mindblowing. Click to make it bigger and see the rest of the top five from the contest.

