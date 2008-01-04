Exploding Nano-Wires Create Maybe the Coolest Picture We've Ever Seen

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

F07FirstPlace-FannyBeron_1.jpgOur newest family member, the slick sci-fi culture blog io9, has been around for about a day now and is already pumping out the hits. Just take a look at this photo of exploding nano-wires they posted. Yes, those are the tiniest explosions you've ever seen. Taken with an electron scanning micrograph by Fanny Beron from the École Polytechnique de Montréal, it just (understandably) won first prize in the "Science as Art" competition. It's simultaneously beautiful and mindblowing. Click to make it bigger and see the rest of the top five from the contest.

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

