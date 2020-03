If one crazy grill design wasn't enough today, then check out this Exhaust Burger grill concept. A short-listed entrant in a recent design competition titled "Dining in 2015," the grill, invented by an Iranian team, plugs directly into your car exhaust. It soaks up spare heat in the gases to do the cooking, and the clamshell design keeps those noxious fumes away from your food. Check out the extra image to see how it might let you "cook while you commute."

[Designboom, Dining in 2015]