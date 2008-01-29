Everio GZ-HD6 is First Consumer HDD Camera to Output 1080p Using Chip Tricks, Says JVC

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

GZHD6.jpgJVC has fired out a bunch of new HDD-recording camcorders recently, but the Everio GZ-HD6 offers something special: it outputs video at a cracking 1080/60p pace. A smaller successor to last year's HD7, the HD6 has the same 3-CCD full HD sensor system, this time married to a 10x optical zoom lens. With a bigger 120GB hard drive, the new Everio can store about 10 hours of max-resolution video, as well as shooting to SDHC cards. And there is something even more magical about the HD6: its conversion engine.

Despite recording in MPEG 2 1080i, the camera uses a conversion engine to fire out a 1080/60p signal through HDMI to your HDTV. This is, according to JVC, a world first. To find out whether this improves your video viewing quality, you'll have to wait until mid-February to buy it in Japan and spend ¥170,000 ($1,800) on the HD6 or ¥150,000 ($1,600) on its 60GB sibling, the HD5. [AV Watch]

