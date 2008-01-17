How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Everex Cloud Ultra-Portable Is Given An Extra Two Inches

everex_cloudbook_CE1200V.jpgCheapo computer manufacturer Everex has announced that its Linux-friendly 7-inch Cloudbook UMPC will be coming out as a nine-inch model—and it should be available by June.

The Taiwanese PC maker is obviously gunning for a piece of Asus' market share, as it is following in the footsteps of the Eee and releasing a model with a larger LCD—and all for under $US500, claims Everex.

As well as different-coloured skins than the seven-incher's basic black, there are plans to include models with more storage and memory, but these will obviously come at a higher price. [Eee Site]

