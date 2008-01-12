Even More Booth Babes from CES 2008

You're telling us you can't get enough of the booth babedom, so we found a few more shots from the leches at Think Computers. We give you the best on the next page, but you'll have to mosey on over to the Think Computers site for 30 more.



We noticed fabulous ladies all over the show floor—both booth babes and others—but we'd have to agree with Adam that not one of them swayed our opinions about anything. Well, except about how long it had seemed since we'd been at home with our real women. [Think Computers]