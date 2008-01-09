Eubiq Wall-Mounted Power Strip Goes Consumer

We've known about the Eubiq wall-mounted power strip for a while, but they've just told us that they're making a consumer version that doesn't need to be professionally installed by someone who won't burn your house down.

The concept is the same: a strip that mounts on the wall and allows you to modularly plug in a bunch of gadgets. Each plug slides up and down the strip so you can position it the way you want. You can even remove plugs if you don't need so many. Eubiq has a safety feature on each of them that makes it so you can shove your finger inside as much as you want and not be electrocuted. The plug needs to go in and twist to make contact with the sides of the track to reach the live wire (your finger will only hit ground).

The consumer version sells all by itself and doesn't need to be installed in a wall, which means fewer options for moving the plugs around the track but still more options than a standard power strip. No word on when this version will hit the market.