The North hall of CES is like a different planet. Car culture dominates geek culture here, but you still find weird things like this mini wall of 7 inch Kicker solo-baric L7 subs. They were outputting a low roar that felt like a massage or subtle brush against my skin when I leaned in close. I wouldn't say it was erotic, but I wouldn't say that it wasn't erotic either.
Erotic Wall of Undulating Subwoofers
