Epson EMP-400W / EMP-400We Ultra-Short Throw Projectors

As demonstrated at this year's CES, ultra—short throw projectors like the Hitachi CP-A100 and the Sanyo PLC-XL50 are all the rage. Epson is following the trend with two new projectors: the EMP-400We and the EMP-400W.

The EMP-400We features an ultra-short 1.8 feet throw distance — to put that into perspective, it is capable of projecting a "sharp focused 60-inch picture from a distance of just 65 cm (about 2 feet) from the projection surface." It also features WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution, 1800 ANSI lumens, a 16:9 native aspect ratio, a 500:1 contrast ratio, and a password feature that theoretically renders the device useless if it is stolen.

The EMP-400W is basically the same device as the 400We —sans the security features. It is also priced at £999 or around $2,223 —which will certainly be more affordable than the 400We and the super beefy ultra-short throw projectors seen at CES. [irishdev via AboutProjectors]