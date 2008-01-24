E-Paper Slap Bracelets: Like the 80's...Except Different

If you had a slap bracelet back in the day (and I am ashamed to admit that I did), you will surely enjoy this concept device from the Chocolate Agency. Imagine a full-fledged multimedia device that can be slapped on and worn like a wristband. It would feature an e-paper surface and a battery that can be recharged using kinetic energy. Unfortunately, imagining it is all you can really do, because this sort of device is a massive pipe dream at the moment. But there is nothing wrong with thinking big. [Yanko Design]