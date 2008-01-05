I've always thought that watching movies on a tiny portable device is a crummy experience in pretty much every way possible. Crazy-ass director David Lynch (of Mulholland Dr., Lost Highway and Twin Peaks fame) thinks so too. Vehemently. And even if he is a little nuts, his faux iPhone ad both educates and entertains. [via Cult of Mac]
Mulholland Dr. Director David Lynch Hates People Who Watch Movies on the iPhone
