Good lord, look at this Elite Portable Floor-Rising Screen that's motorised. Carry it around with you, make it rise with its magic motors, and impress all those superficial suits on your next presentation road trip. Or, keep it right at home, take off that easily-removed handle, and it looks like it's a permanent installation. Available by June, your choice of either an 84" or a 100" diagonal screen will set you back $US2000. Screen sizes up to 150" are planned.