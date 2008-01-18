Electronic Contact Lenses Give Future You Crazy Eyesight, Heads-up Display

Having the internet be constantly displayed no matter where we look is a dream we've had for years, but having to shove an electronic contact into our eyes makes us think twice. This prototype device, which has red LEDs and can be worn for up to 20 minutes (tested on rabbits) with no adverse effects. The contacts beam images directly into the eyes, which means you can have either superhuman vision by feeding a zoomed in image to the device, or even heads-up displays like Arnold had in T2 or RoboCop had in RoboCops 1, 2 and 3. [MedGadget]