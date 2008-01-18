How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Electric Mini Shoe City Complete With Godzilla...What?

onitsuka_shoe.jpgJapanese footwear company Onitsuka Tiger is getting a major promotional boost thanks to this 1 metre long illuminated shoe developed by the folks at Freedom of Creation. The work is intended to "communicate Onitsuka Tiger's Japanese roots" in the form of a highly detailed city-shoe. It has everything from billboards to buildings —and if you will notice, the Onitsuka Tiger stripes represent streets and highways and a Godzilla-like monster looms over the city.

shoe2shoe3shoe4shoe_flash_drive2shoe_keychainshoe_5shoe_flash_drive

Freedom of Creation has also developed smaller versions of the shoe to be placed in Onitsuka Tiger stores worldwide. They have even gone so far as to develop USB stick and key ring versions to spread the product awareness even further. Now that's what I call marketing! [Freedom of Creation via Dezeen via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles