E-Lead's New "Noahpad" UMPC: As if the Market Wasn't Crowded Enough

noahpad.jpgE-Lead is the latest company to jump on the Eee PC-esque UMPC bandwagon with the new "Noahpad" (aka "classmate, roommate, and travelmate") device it plans to unveil at this years CES. Like many of the UMPCs out there, this PC will be running on Linux —specifically Ubuntu 7.10. It will also have the ability to run XP using its 1GHz VIA C7 Eden processor, 30GB hard drive, and 512MB of RAM. More info and additional pictures after the break.

noapad_2.JPGIn the "what's new about this" category, we have a dual keyboard that appears to feature some sort of touch-based Noapad input technology. Plus, the hinged design will allow you to use the device in a variety of unusual ways (like folding it over a hanger while frying an egg apparently). Expect more information about the Noahpad device to be unveiled at CES starting next week. [Noahpad via Pocketables]

