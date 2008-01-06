Eclipse CD7200 mkII, Kickass CD Tuner for Audiophiles on the Road

The Skinny: Encased in copper, this Eclipse CD7200 mkII audio head end for your car is strictly high-end. The catch: iPod songs and playlists show up on screen, but for that you'll be buying an optional connector. It's USB and Bluetooth-friendly, storing six Bluetooth presets that are sure to accommodate every gadget you carry. Just like fancy schmancy cables, all the connectors are gold plated, and there's even high-voltage/low impedance 24-bit D-to-A converters. Sounds like some serious audio guff. [Eclipse]