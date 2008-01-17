Easily Rip Netflix Streaming Movies To Your Hard Drive

Adam of Lifehacker found this pretty slick way of allowing Netflix users to download and save streaming movies onto their hard drives, meaning that you can take movies on the go without having to always be connected to the net. If this isn't illegal, it's most likely against the EULA; and if it isn't against the EULA, it's definitely against the spirit of Netflix's streaming movie feature. Adam had some troubles with getting this to work, but many other users say it works fine. If these downloaded movies can be streamed via Windows Media Extender to an Xbox 360, that would be crunktastic. [Lifehacker]