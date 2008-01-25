Earnings Report: Go Ahead, Call Microsoft "M$"

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

microsoftearnings.jpgApple wasn't the only one balling this quarter on the back of new computer sales. Microsoft's profits were up a huge 79 percent against last year to hit US$6.48 billion (on record revenues of US$16.37 billion), mostly thanks to people snapping up Vista-loaded computers (whether they want the OS or not).

Almost unbelievably, Vista licenses have passed the 100 million mark. Microsoft has also moved over 17.7 million Xbox 360s total, growing the install base by over 70 percent from the year before (pre-Halo 3). Even with Bill G on the way out, things don't look so bad from this side of Ballmer. [Microsoft]

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

