Earnings Report: Go Ahead, Call Microsoft "M$"

Apple wasn't the only one balling this quarter on the back of new computer sales. Microsoft's profits were up a huge 79 percent against last year to hit US$6.48 billion (on record revenues of US$16.37 billion), mostly thanks to people snapping up Vista-loaded computers (whether they want the OS or not).

Almost unbelievably, Vista licenses have passed the 100 million mark. Microsoft has also moved over 17.7 million Xbox 360s total, growing the install base by over 70 percent from the year before (pre-Halo 3). Even with Bill G on the way out, things don't look so bad from this side of Ballmer. [Microsoft]