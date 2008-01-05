DXG-566V: A $150 High Def Camcorder?!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

DXG-566v%20Back%20LCD%20New.jpegThe What: DXG has always gone for the low cost bragging rights and they've reached the height of their budget crusade with this $US150 HD camera that records to 1280 x 720 at its highest res. We've seen tapeless camcorders do this before, but that price is pretty insane. It records in H.264 quicktime files, and the camera takes 5mp native stills.
The Oh No You Didn't: I would expect that this captures the grainiest, most lifeless, tepid high def you've ever seen.

DXG-566V HD Features:DXG-566V%20Front%20New%20Lens.jpegCamcorder Features:
Records full-motion video in high-definition
D1 Resolution: 720 x 480, at 30fps
HD Resolution: 1280 x 720, at 30fps
Records video in H.264, MOV file format
2X Digital Zoom
3.0" TFT Screen

Digital Camera Features:
5 Megapixel CMOS sensor
Captures still images in JPEG format
Up to 8 Megapixel image resolution

Mass Storage Features:
32MB onboard memory
SD Card slot to accept high-capacity or standard SD cards
Connect to your PC to store and transfer data files
USB2.0 Interface for fast transfer of files

