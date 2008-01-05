DXG-566V: A $150 High Def Camcorder?!

The What: DXG has always gone for the low cost bragging rights and they've reached the height of their budget crusade with this $US150 HD camera that records to 1280 x 720 at its highest res. We've seen tapeless camcorders do this before, but that price is pretty insane. It records in H.264 quicktime files, and the camera takes 5mp native stills.

The Oh No You Didn't: I would expect that this captures the grainiest, most lifeless, tepid high def you've ever seen.

DXG-566V HD Features: Camcorder Features:

Records full-motion video in high-definition

D1 Resolution: 720 x 480, at 30fps

HD Resolution: 1280 x 720, at 30fps

Records video in H.264, MOV file format

2X Digital Zoom

3.0" TFT Screen Digital Camera Features:

5 Megapixel CMOS sensor

Captures still images in JPEG format

Up to 8 Megapixel image resolution Mass Storage Features:

32MB onboard memory

SD Card slot to accept high-capacity or standard SD cards

Connect to your PC to store and transfer data files

USB2.0 Interface for fast transfer of files