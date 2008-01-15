DroboShare Adds Gigabit Ethernet to Data Robotics' Lil Server Bot

We all love the idea behind Drobo, the four-drive storage robot from Data Robotics that promises auto-mounting on both OSX Macs and Windows PCs. It's a little pricey at $US500, especially since the drives cost extra, but the system just got more powerful: its new shoe fits snugly underneath, providing a gigabit ethernet network connection and support for "all major file systems" (NTFS, HFS+, EXT3, FAT32). And unlike most NAS devices, this one can be connected locally when necessary, then easily reattached to your network. Of course, it will cost an extra $200, but it'll probably make your initial investment worth more. [Data Robotics]