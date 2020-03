What better way to retain your masculinity whilst preparing some fruity, girly, mixed drink than to put it in a specially designed blender that can be attached to a standard cordless drill? Perfect for use on a boat, on a construction site, or during any other manly activity. People will surely say, "look at that dude preparing an Appletini with a cordless drill. Damn that's rugged." Available for $US28.95. [Product Page via Shiny Shiny]