Dr. Dre Creates Beats By Dr. Dre Headphones with Monster Cable

Dr. Dre, the Chronic King, is making his first foray into consumer electronics, releasing a pair of headphones with none other than Monster. The $US400 headphones will indeed feature "rich deep bass—a Dr. Dre trademark." Here's what the Doctor himself has to say:

"When I'm making a track I'm trying to capture the sound that makes me go 'now THAT's the shit! And I want that reaction from everybody who hears it. I spend a lot of time in the studio listening to my music through headphones...with Beats, people are finally going to hear it the way they should: the way I do."

Monster Teams Up with Dr. Dre and Interscope Chairman Jimmy Iovine to Design State-of-the-Art "Beats" Headphones Engineered to Accurately Reproduce the Best of Today's Pop Music

Legendary Music Producer/Artist Dr. Dre's First-Ever Foray Into Consumer Products

Las Vegas, NV, January 6, 2008 - Monster, well known for working with legendary musicians on countless productions recorded with Monster Cable and Monster Power products, is proud to announce the introduction of the first-ever product to be endorsed by legendary music producer and artist Dr. Dre. The new "Beats by Dr. Dre" high-performance headphones were conceived by Dr. Dre and mutually designed, with groundbreaking and inventive engineering by Monster. The headphones feature both a unique and futuristic style as well as newly developed sonic technologies for unprecedented state-of-the-art performance.

When world-class producers like Dr. Dre record their music, they utilize large high-performance studio loudspeakers and high-powered amplifiers to craft richly detailed musical soundscapes. Until now, however, consumers listening back to the music using conventional headphones have never had the opportunity to experience the full sonic palette of these recordings, with the full dynamic range, low bass, punch and clarity intended by the producers. To provide consumers with a brand new level of headphone audio performance, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, and Monster, three of the most powerful forces in music and technology, teamed up to create "Beats by Dr. Dre." Monster's innovative sound and design engineers implemented the team's vision.

Engineered to Meet the Demanding Sonic Requirements of Today's Music

In order to re-create the rich, full sonic experience of today's best recordings, "Beats" powered isolation headphones utilize technologies never before used in headphones, including a newly developed driver technology. The result is unequalled performance, with remarkably natural sound, incredible transient response and rich, deep bass - a Dr. Dre trademark. In development for two years, "Beats by Dr. Dre" are tuned personally by Dr. Dre and The Head Monster himself.

"Dre and I have been developing these headphones for a while and in Monster we found a partner that could work with us to crystallize his vision and develop them to the quality level he expects," said Jimmy Iovine, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. "'Beats by Dr. Dre' is yet another example of Interscope's commitment to working together with its artists in developing new avenues to experience music."

Noel Lee, Head Monster, noted: "Dr. Dre is widely-known as the most critical ear in music today. This rare partnership with such an iconic artist is a testament to the both the need for high-performance headphones and the singular quality of 'Beats.' Listening to music with Beats headphones is a true 'ear opening' experience; users will enjoy not only their comfort and style, but their sonic performance that is unequalled in any other headphone."

Unique Design

"Beats by Dr. Dre" have a unique and avant-garde new look and that will revolutionize the headphone world. Everything about the sleek Beats headphones, from their glossy extra-wide headband and hip carrying case to the high-impact attention-getting packaging reflects impeccable style. The wide adjustable headband, hinged ear cups and high-quality Monster cable makes the Beats listening experience unmatched for comfort and function. A push-to-listen Mute button adds to the flexibility and convenience.

"Beats by Dr. Dre" headphones will come in a beautifully designed carrying case with anti-microbial cleaning cloths, a special Monster headphone cable, a mini-stereo to ¼-inch stereo cable adapter, as well as Monster's iSonitalk, a microphone/headphone adapter for iPhones. Beats will be available in spring 2008 for a suggested retail price of $US399.95.