Doraemon Voice Activated Air Pistol Remote: Finger Bang Indeed

If you love Doraemon, you will really love this voice activated remote control...controller. Just sync the air pistol up to your remotes and then put the gun on your finger. Every time you say "bang" you can turn on the tv, control the DVD player and more. When not in use, the finger gun rests comfortably on Doraemon's arm. The device can control up to four remotes —but my guess is that novelty value trumps the practical value big time on this one. It will probably be fun for about an hour before you hurl it across the room. Available for around $35. [Product Page via Tokyomango]