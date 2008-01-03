Does the World Need a Candle Holder Flashlight?

It may seem a little stupid, but if you are faced with a power outage, having a candle holder that doubles as a flashlight may prove useful. It can be used as a decoration, so you will never have to scrounge around in closets and cabinets to find it —plus should the 3 AA batteries die, you can just flip it over and use the candle end. Clever idea, but the style leaves a little something to be desired. Available for $US40. [Product Page via DVICE]