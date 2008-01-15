Do You Really Think the Macworld Keynote's Leaked on Wikipedia?

Seriously? We weren't going to post anything on this, but lots of sites seem to be picking it up. Do you really think that Steve Jobs would let his keynote be leaked, and on Wikipedia of all places? The keynote that many of his own people don't even know about? We've even heard about employees who worked on the products being announced at Macworlds being surprised that Steve Jobs pulls it out during showtime. But if you really want to read the list of "what's going to be announced", hit the jump.

MacWorld January 2008 Keynote Rough Outline; draft 5

Greetings! Welcome to Moscone Center

Quick Overview: iPod/iTunes

- Today: 30 indie labels releasing their entire catalogs in iTunes Plus

- iTunes doing extremely well (sales figures/market share)

- Another new game today: Chess

- 3 iPod games released last month accidentally (supposed to be for today)

- Our new models are doing better than ever

- Sales figures, market share

- iPod has been extremely profitable for us this holiday season

- Many more to follow in the next few months

iPhone

- SDK is unveiled!

- iPhone is coming to Japan in March with NTT DoCoMo

- Four times the memory as original iPhone for the same price

- Starting today: 8GB $399, 16GB $499

- Much more than the 1% market share we asked for in January

- Sales beyond our wildest dreams

- Sales figures, market share

- Best iPod ever

iPhone/iPod Touch SDK

- Automatic updating wirelessly or docked

- Users buy/download in iTunes Wi-Fi Store / iTunes Store (Mac/PC)

- Set your own price: Apps $0-$6.99, Widgets $0-$2.99

- Specify iPhone or both iPhone/Touch (certain features iPhone only)

- Developers submit programs as source code, not executable

- Using Cocoa with Objective-C

- Apps and Widgets

- If using microphone or GSM, iPhone only; otherwise, available for both iPhone and iPod Touch

- Submits source code to Apple for validation (make sure that people aren't abusing the system, prevent malware and viruses)

- Demonstration of exporting from XCode 3 to iTunes Store

- Apps can be free or up to $6.99; Widgets free or up to $2.99

- Developers recieve 70% of revenue for their products

- Licensed under Apple Mobile Software License

- Can download wirelessly from iTunes Wi-Fi Store or docked to computer from iTunes Store

- Demonstration of wirelessly downloading (and running) the app submitted earlier

- Apps and widgets can be rearranged on front screen; front screen scrolls to show all apps/widgets

- Resubmit updated versions of apps; when added to store, iPhone/Touch will ask you to update it next time you use it (or next time you dock the iPhone/Touch)

- Developers can get their hands on a beta version of the SDK tomorrow on ADC and start developing; final version due early February

- iTunes 7.6 and iPhone/iPod Touch Software update 1.3 allowing for Apps mid-February

Example apps/widgets

Apps:

- One of our partners made something cool: Last.fm (scrobble tracks played on iPhone/touch wirelessly without syncing w/ computer)

- RSS Feed Reader (coming with 1.3 update) (read feeds online or off)

- iChat (coming with 1.3 update) (AIM, Jabber/Google Talk)

- Quick demonstration

Widgets:

- Another partner: Twitter (update your Twitter on the fly, see your friends tweets)

- Sports Ticker (coming with 1.3 update) (choose your sports and teams, get updates on their progress)

- Yellow/White Book (coming with 1.3 update) (search for contacts, add them to your address book directly from the app, will sync back with address book on your Mac/PC)

- Dictionary (coming with 1.3 update) (quickly look up words, translate, use wikipedia)

- Quick demonstration

- Try these out on the show floor today

Mac

- Selling extremely well; estimated to overtake Tiger in terms of marketshare by June if you only count the new Macs that come with it preinstalled; even quicker if you include boxed copies

- Sales figures/market share

- Hardware sales figures/market share

- Sales are getting better and better every day

- Leopard released October; doing spectacularly

- 10.5.2 out today - many bug fixes, also addressing a lot of issues and complaints users had such as list view with stacks and certain HIG non-compliance issues

New MacBooks!

- What would MacWorld be without a new Mac? (sorry about last year)

- Completely redesigned MacBook

- Completely aluminum body like MacBook Pro

- 13″ screen at 1440×900

- Two colors: Black and Silver

- Looks gorgeous at 0.8″ thin

- A major feat of engineering - patents abound

- DVD drive pops open on side when eject button is pressed

- New on all notebooks and iMac: iSight HD (720p)

- New backlit keyboard based on recent Apple Keyboard revisions (keys slightly lighter than that of laptop casing, colorwise)

- New matching MagSafe cable (Aluminum ends, cord color matches that of keyboard)

- New matching Apple Remote (slightly smaller with larger overall buttons)

- Intel GMA X3100 graphics

- 3 models

- Completely phasing out the combo drive on all product lines today

- BTO models can upgrade all the way to 2.6GHz/4GB Memory/320GB hard drive

- 4.5 hours of battery life

- Starting at $1199

Product Refreshes

- Refreshing Mac Pro and Mac mini today

- Mac Pro now with Penryn!

- Base model 2×2.8GHz dual-core/1GB/NVIDIA GeForce 7300 GT 256MB/250GB(1×250GB)/1×16x double-layer SuperDrive

- Upgradeable to 2×3.2GHz quad-core/16GB/NVIDIA Quadro FX 4500 512MB/4TB(4×1TB)/2×16x double-layer SuperDrives

- Starting at $2,499

- Mac mini gets slight speed bumps and double-layer SuperDrive in all models

- Base model 2.0GHz IC2D/1GB/100GB

- BTO Upgradeable to 2.4GHz IC2D/4GB/320GB

- Starting at $599

One More Thing

- Been brewing for a while

- YouTube's been in Apple TV and iPhone/iPod touch: now it's in iTunes

- Download YouTube videos straight to iTunes or from iPhone/iPod Touch for later offline viewing (sync back to computer)

- Coming in iTunes 7.6 and iPhone/iPod Touch 1.3 updates