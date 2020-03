Here is another DLO dock: the iBoom Jukebox is a portable iPod dock-speaker system with dual 1-inch tweeters and 3-inch woofers and plays nicely with all types of iPod except the iPhone. The best feature is its radio-frequency remote with full-color iPod screen display, which will allow you to roam all around your home while still controlling the music the iBoom pumps out. It's previewing this week at Macworld and set for release in Q2 for $US199.99. [DLO]