D-Link's DSM-210, a Fancy Internet and Widget Controlled Photo Frame

The Pitch: D-Link has announced the DSM-210 — a new high res 10-inch LCD photo frame that features a website and a drag-and-drop desktop widget to help users manage their photos and download RSS feeds. It also includes slots for USB and memory cards and Wi-Fi or Ethernet connectivity. Available Q1 of 2008 for $US249. The Catch: Might want to wait for a review to find out if the process is really as easy as they make it seem.

D-LINK DEBUTS Wi-Fi INTERNET AND WIDGET CONTROLLED DIGITAL PHOTO FRAME

Frame Easily Managed Using Web or Drag and Drop Desktop Widget

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 6, 2008 - D-Link, the end-to-end networking solutions provider for consumer and business, today announced future release of a digital photo frame that enables users to quickly and easily manage content displayed using a convenient website or with a drag and drop desktop widget.

The D-Link® Internet Photo Frame (DSM-210) is easily managed using an intuitive website (dlink.framechannel.com), where users can organize photos online for display as well as remotely stream content such as weather, news, trivia and more using popular Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds.

With built-in wired and wireless adapters, the DSM-210 also gives users the choice to simply drag and drop digital photos into photo frames using a "widget" located on the computer desktop, which then automatically displays the photos as a slide show on the photo frame. The widget also allows a user to remotely manage a frame over the Internet using the same drag and drop method, making it the perfect gift for someone who is a novice computer user, letting the giver of the frame remotely manage the photos and content displayed.

Unlike traditional digital photo frames, this next-generation photo frame is designed to enhance the home entertainment experience by allowing users to view their favourite photos easily and conveniently virtually anywhere in the home or over the Internet - providing a high-resolution 10" LCD display connected over a wired or wireless home network.

The DSM-210 features a 16 x 9 inch screen and includes an interchangeable black or white frame. It contains slots for USB and common memory cards, and can be networked via an Ethernet connection or Wi-Fi. The digital photo frame is widget compatible and can connect directly to the PC or via Internet options. With a rechargeable battery and premium content available, the frame comes with a one-year subscription for basic Internet content. D-Link also plans to introduce custom skins, via a partnership with Skinit, to allow customers to personalize the outer portion frame to whatever colour or pattern they choose.

Price and Availability The D-Link DSM-210 is expected to be available in Q1, 2008 through D-Link's network of retail outlets, value-added resellers, solution providers and distributors, or at the company's online store, www.dlinkshop.com, for the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $249.99.