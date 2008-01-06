D-Link's D-Life Manages All Your D-Link Hardware Online

The Pitch: A website (www.d-life.com) that lets you register all your compatible D-Link equipment online via 2 product ID numbers in order to manage all that stuff in one interface. Just connect the product to your network and you can change settings via the website. The Catch: This probably won't make it easier for your mother to manage a home network, but will make things slightly more convenient by merging all your equipment management sites. [D-Life]