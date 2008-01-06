The Pitch: A website (www.d-life.com) that lets you register all your compatible D-Link equipment online via 2 product ID numbers in order to manage all that stuff in one interface. Just connect the product to your network and you can change settings via the website. The Catch: This probably won't make it easier for your mother to manage a home network, but will make things slightly more convenient by merging all your equipment management sites. [D-Life]
D-Link's D-Life Manages All Your D-Link Hardware Online
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.