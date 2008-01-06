D-Link DPG-1200 PC-on-TV Player Brings Lousy Amateur YouTube Video to Your TV

The Pitch: D-Link's PC-On-TV (DPG-1200) player can stream YouTube, Google Video, Veoh and other streaming video sites from your PC to your TV. It can also watch MPEG-4, AVI, or any video content using any video player on your computer to stream over either 802.11g or a 10/100 Ethernet connection. Price: $US199. The Catch: Supporting all these formats means they're probably capturing an area of your screen (by a VNC-ish proprietary software) and then streaming it to the unit. Not bad, but it requires you to have control of your PC while you're watching stuff.