It's a shame that Halloween is over because an egg gun would have taken a lot of the work (and sore shoulder muscles) out of any punk kid's busy vandalism agenda. All you need is a cardboard tube, a caulking gun, some electrical tape and a butane lighter. The video includes complete instructions on how to build you own, so you will be fully prepared for next year. [Justelite]
DIY Egg Gun: Take Your Passion for Vandalism to the Next Level
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.