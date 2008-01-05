DisplayMate USB, Easy Test Patterns Directly From a Thumb Drive

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

dpsplaymate_front.jpgDisplayMate is the standard of the video testing game, and now it just got a whole lot easier to use with DisplayMate USB Edition. To run any monitor through DisplayMate's sophisticated suite of visual tasks, all you need to do is plug this USB drive into the monitor's PC, an LED lights up on its tip, and a dialogue box pops up on screen, offering to run it right from there with no installation necessary.

Then it'll feed just about every test pattern you can imagine into projectors, televisions, CRT displays, LCD and plasma. We're taking this little sucker to CES, and we'll be able to run displays through the DisplayMate obstacle course, as long they're hooked up to a PC. It's excellent, and well worth the $US79 for the DisplayMate for Windows on USB. DisplayMate for Windows Video Edition on USB is $US99, and DisplayMate Multimedia Edition on USB is $US495. [DisplayMate]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

